Balochistan government to complete Child Labour Survey by December

QUETTA - The Balochistan government is working hard to complete the Child Labour Survey by the end of the current year as 80 percent work of the survey has been done. The survey was initiated with aimed to counter the increasing number of underage children in Balochistan who were working at construction sites, coal mines, garbage collection, and automobile workshops in the province, an official of the Balochistan government said. He said that these children were either orphans or belonged to poor families who are compelled to work to support their families. He said the provincial government has paid special attention to the issue and tried to get them enrolled in educational institutions instead of letting them do laborious jobs. He said underage labour affected the children mentally, physically, and socially. The official said that the Balochistan government has taken several measures to eliminate child labour in the province and to ensure education for every child up to 16 years of age. The official said they would also launch an awareness campaign across the province to sensitize the parents to send their children to schools.