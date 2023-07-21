Child dies, four injured in road mishap

KARACHI - A child died while four others including three family members were injured when a rickshaw was crushed after collision between two trailers collision in the metropolis on Thursday. According to details, while reversing a trailer in a steep of Landhi Dawood Chowangi Quaidabad area, it got out of control and rammed into another trailer. As a result of collision of two trailers, a rickshaw was crushed between the two trailers leaving a two-year old child and injuring his father, mother and a sister. A trailer driver also sustained injuries in the accident. Driver responsible for accident fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where the deceased child was identified as Tajdar Ali s/o Ali Arshad. The police impounded the trailer and started raids to arrest the driver at large.