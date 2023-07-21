Friday, July 21, 2023
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1466 against US dollar

Agencies
July 21, 2023
Business

BEIJING-The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 20 pips to 7.1466 against the US dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day. The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

