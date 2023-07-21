Friday, July 21, 2023
Climate Change  

July 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Climate change is one of the most important issues facing the world. It is a global problem with the potential to impact every aspect of human life, from the food we eat to the air we breathe. Climate change is caused by a variety of factors, including the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and agricultural policies. However, it has the potential to cause significant environmental and social impacts, such as rising sea levels, more extreme weather events, and food and water shortages. Addressing climate change is one of the most pressing issues affecting the world, requiring a coordinated global effort.

TAUQEERA ZAFAR,

Turbat.

