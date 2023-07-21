Friday, July 21, 2023
Commissioner approves Rs2.59bln budget for MCS

Agencies
July 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Sahiwal Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed has approved the Municipal Corporation Sahiwal (MCS) budget for financial year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 2.59 billion. Chairing a meeting of the budget committee at his office here on Thursday, he said during the current fiscal year, the estimated revenue of the department would be Rs 1.30 billion, while Rs 1.29 billion was allocated for expenditures. Similarly, an amount of Rs 612.5 million are reserved for provision of municipal services to people, while Rs 151.9 million allocated for annual development programme. The commissioner appreciated the chief corporation officer and other officers for preparing a balanced budget, saying that officers should use their abilities for betterment of society. He added that provision of improved municipal facilities were top priority of the administration.

Agencies

