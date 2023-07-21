Friday, July 21, 2023
Conduct of staff  

July 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

This is to bring to the attention of all, especially the NSC Management, the conduct of their staff at the National Savings Centre, particularly the Clifton branch in Karachi.

I have had the misfortune of dealing with the rudeness, discourtesy, and general misbehaviour of the NSC Clifton staff. The treatment of senior citizens, who are forced by circumstances to collect their investment interests at the center, is particularly appalling. Some of them arrive in wheelchairs or walkers, while others come with their aides as they are unable to manage on their own. Unfortunately, they are made to revisit the centre repeatedly to fulfil simple requests that could easily be handled promptly, and they are often treated with insolence.

Considering that these staff members are government servants, it is crucial to acknowledge that we, the taxpayers, contribute to their salaries. Therefore, I urge the NSC management to please address this matter promptly and take appropriate actions to improve the behaviour and attitude of their staff towards all clients, especially the elderly.

MRS. GORETTI ALI,

Karachi.

