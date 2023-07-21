CS reviews price control measures

LAHORE - Directing the deputy commissioners to ensure tight security, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain the atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram- ul-Haram. He was presiding over a video- link meeting of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for Muharram and price control measures. The Chief Secretary said that the routes and timings fixed for Majalis and processions must be ensured and the administration should provide full support to the police for security arrangements. He said that a contingency plan should be in place to deal with any emergency situation. The Chief Secretary also issued orders to tighten the security of foreigners, especially the Chinese, and asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report after holding meetings of the district intelligence committees. The Chief Secretary said that supply of food items at fixed rates is the responsibility of administrative officers. He ordered the authorities to mobilize all the price control magistrates in the field to check profiteering. He mentioned that hoarding and profiteering is not acceptable in any case, adding that hoarded wheat should be seized and sold in the market. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding improving hospitals and municipal services in the districts. Those among present were: the additional chief secretary home, secretaries of industries, food, livestock and other departments and officers concerned. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.