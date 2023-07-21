Cub’s death underscores urgent need for safeguarding welfare of wildlife

ISLAMABAD-A lion cub’s death is stirring controversy in Pakistan after YouTube vloggers from a channel “Shehr Main Dihat” boasting 3.70 million followers, bought the cub as a pet for their private facility. The tragic incident is now fueling demands for legislation against keeping wildlife as pets.

The vloggers documented their journey, showing their anticipation of buying the cub and making preparations at their facility, which included a decision to keep the cub in an air-conditioned room inside their house. The cub was bought from a bird and animal market and initially kept in a pigeon cage before being moved indoors.

The story took a turn when, in another video, the vloggers were shown in a state of panic as they rushed the cub to a vet, who found its temperature alarmingly high at 106°F. Despite the vet’s attempts, the cub died within three days.

The incident prompted The Nation to inquire from Wildlife Department Punjab about the legality of keeping a lion cub as a pet. A senior officer stated that lions fall outside their jurisdiction since they are imported, requiring only permission from the deputy commissioner akin to a weapons license due to their potential harm to society.

Wildlife activist Fahad Malik highlighted the growing trend of keeping lions and cubs as pets, even in places as unsuitable as rooftops. Some people have even started breeding them within Pakistan to avoid the need for import.

Last year, Pakistan saw a significant campaign against keeping lions as pets. Media reports from August 2022 indicated a likely ban on keeping wildlife animals in poor conditions. Salman Sufi, the Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, had promised to discuss the issue with the Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman.

However, a year after the statement, when questioned about the progress of the legislation, Sufi stated, “The draft law, after the inputs from relevant stakeholders, will be sent to the cabinet after the Climate Change Ministry approves and moves it.”

An anonymous wildlife activist voiced concerns about the thriving black market for cubs, expressing hope that the legislation will prevent further instances of cubs being separated from their mothers and natural habitats. This incident underscores an urgent need for comprehensive legislation to safeguard the welfare of wild animals in Pakistan.