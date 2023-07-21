Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dar reviews progress of outsourcing of airports’ operations

Dar reviews progress of outsourcing of airports’ operations
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The government has allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed for tendering of outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport in the first phase in order to improve service delivery. In later stage, operations of Karachi and Lahore airports will also be outsourced according to the plan. Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations at Finance Division.

IFC transaction advisor apprised the meeting of the progress on the working. The meeting unanimously decided and allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed further for tendering of the outsourcing of the first airport i.e. Islamabad Airport in order to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices. Federal Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team and other government officials attended the meeting.   

Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023