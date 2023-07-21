Dar reviews progress of outsourcing of airports’ operations

ISLAMABAD-The government has allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed for tendering of outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport in the first phase in order to improve service delivery. In later stage, operations of Karachi and Lahore airports will also be outsourced according to the plan. Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations at Finance Division.

IFC transaction advisor apprised the meeting of the progress on the working. The meeting unanimously decided and allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed further for tendering of the outsourcing of the first airport i.e. Islamabad Airport in order to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices. Federal Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team and other government officials attended the meeting.