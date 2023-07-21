De-watering pumps, heavy machinery should be made fully operational to cope with rains, says CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday visited Kattarian area and inspected water flow in Nullah Lai. The CM also inspected the area around Nullah Lai and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the chief minister about the arrangements finalized for Monsoon and water situation in Nullah Lai. Mohsin Naqvi said that more rains were predicted till July 23 and all the departments concerned should remain alert. The de-watering pumps and heavy machinery should be made fully operational and all relevant staff should also be on duty, he directed. The chief minister instructed that evacuation of the residents from low-lying areas near Nullah Lai should be the first priority in any emergency situation. The Commissioner briefed the CM that 205 mm rainfall was recorded in Rawalpindi on Wednesday but, the water did not come out from the banks of Nullah Lai. The maximum water level at Kattarian Point was 19 feet while at Gawalmandi, it was 16 feet, he said adding that high alert was issued at both places when the water level reached at 20 feet. while talking to the media, the CM said in spite of the unusual rain, the Rawalpindi administration had done a good job. “I have come to encourage them,” he added. The CM said that the situation was under control now. About Rs 120 million were spent to clean the drains before the start of Monsoon rains, he added. Mohsin Naqvi said that the operation against encroachments around the drains was going on and would continue. He informed that solid steps were being taken to improve medical treatment facilities across the province including Rawalpindi. Funds have been released for some hospitals while others will also be provided funds within one week, he informed and added that all necessary resources would be provided for other projects of Rawalpindi. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and other officers were present on the occasion.

CM co ndemns terror ist attac k in Khyber

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at tehsil compound in Bara Bazaar of district Khyber.In a statement issued here, he expressed deep admiration for the bravery displayed by the martyred policemen who fearlessly thwarted the attack. These courageous police officials have sacrificed their lives to bring the terrorists to justice and prevent their malicious intentions from causing significant harm, he said. The martyred policemen are true heroes of the nation, as they safeguarded the tehsil compound Bara Bazaar from a potential catastrophe. Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured policemen. He also conveyed his profound sympathies to the families of the martyrs and the injured, recognizing the immense sacrifice they have made in service to the country.