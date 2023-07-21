Friday, July 21, 2023
DIG Ops pays surprise visit to Banigala police station  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police Officer (Operations), Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, paid a surprise visit to Bani Gala police station, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

During the visit, CPO/ DIG Operations checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks, he added.

He said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the police officials to listen the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with respect and help as much as possible.

The welfare of police personnel is among the top priorities of the Islamabad capital police, he added. He further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active, and the problems faced by citizens should be resolved on a first priority basis.

