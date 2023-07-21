Digital Skills Training Program helping youth get online jobs

The Digital Skills Training Program initiative by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom provides a platform to the youth to empower them with cutting-edge digital skills required to pursue online employment opportunities.

Program Coordinator Umar Akbar said while talking to WealthPK that the post-COVID era was characterised by increased global interconnectedness through online networks.

“Against this backdrop, there is a significant demand for digital skills from global firms. The Digital Skills Program aims to create ample employment prospects for young individuals,” he said. He mentioned that initiatives such as the Digital Skills Program play a pivotal role in facilitating the growth of IT services exports.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country achieved a revenue of $1.523 billion through the provision of various IT services to different nations during the first seven months of the fiscal year 2022-23. This statistic signifies a growth rate of 2.38% in comparison to FY22. Umar said the program focuses on skills such as digital marketing, virtual assistance, ghostwriting, WordPress, affiliate marketing, data analytics, QuickBooks, business intelligence, graphic designing, and search engine optimisation (SEO).

“With a substantial youth bulge accounting for nearly 60% of the overall population, the primary objective of the program is to not only generate employment opportunities, but also foster digital literacy throughout the nation,” he asserted.

According to a report by the Ministry of Science, the digital services sector is fast growing through its contribution of almost 1% to the gross domestic product (GDP), which stands at $3.5 billion in absolute terms.

“By providing complimentary online training to the youth, the initiative aims to equip them with in-demand digital skills, enabling them to flourish as accomplished freelancers and entrepreneurs. This will foster a culture of startups, further promoting entrepreneurial endeavours in the nation,” Umar said.

The program coordinator said the government needs to ensure widespread availability of internet facilities throughout the country to bring effectiveness to the program. “Digital training programs of this nature have the potential to make a positive impact on the labour market, drive innovation, and significantly contribute to the overall economy,” he added.