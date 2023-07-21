DPO visits Imambargah in Mardan

PESHAWAR - District Police Officer Mardan, Najibur Rehman, along with SP Operation Rukhanzeb, visited the central Imambargah of Mardan on Thursday to assess the current situation and ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram Ul-Haram.

During the visit, the Officer meticulously inspected and reviewed the security arrangements at various sections of the Imambargah and along the route of the mourning procession. Additionally, SP Operation Rukhanzeb personally patrolled the surrounding streets and markets on foot.

To maintain peace and order during Muharram, a special mobile patrol has been deployed across the city.

The Officer issued clear instructions to all policemen and officers on duty to enhance security measures and implement necessary safety precautions considering the prevailing situation.