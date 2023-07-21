ECP says ready to hold elections on Oct 11

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] on Thursday assured that the electoral body was fully prepared for conducting elections in the country.

“If the National Assembly was dissolved on August 12 the elections would be held by October 11,” claimed Election Commission of Pakistan Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal in a media talk here.

He was flanked by Secretary Omar Hamid Khan. The current term of the national assembly will be completed on August 12. Zafar Iqbal said that the upcoming general polls will be held based on the delimitation of the constituencies on the 2017 population census. He went on to say that the electoral watchdog will get security officials for the elections and also be in touch with all institutions including law enforcement agencies. The Commission has also purchased watermarked paper for the upcoming polls.

The special secretary said that the Commission has approached the judiciary for the deployment of officers as district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs). “Letters to the registrars of Islamabad, Peshawar and Sindh high courts for ROs shared for this purpose,” he said, adding that elections will be held as per the new electoral reforms, which is under discussion in the parliament. Under the new proposed amendments, the disqualification of a parliamentarian has been limited to a maximum of five years, paving the way for those barred for life from running for public office. “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other provisions of this Act, any other law for the time being in force and judgment, orders or decree of any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court, the disqualification of a person to be elected, chosen, or to remain as a member of the Majlis- e-Shoora (Parliament) of 9 Provincial Assembly under Paragraph (1) of clause (1) of Article 62 of the Constitution shall be for a period not exceeding five years from the declaration by the court of law in that regard and such declaration shall be subject to the due process of law,” the bill reads. The amendment also allows the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for polls unilaterally, without the president’s approval.