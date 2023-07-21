FIA nabs 13 Afghans for illegal entry into Pakistan

Khyber - Thirteen Afghan citizens were apprehended by officials of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) the other day for unlawfully entering Pakistan via the Torkham border.

Yasir Arafat, the Assistant Director of FIA at Torkham, reported that among the individuals apprehended were both men and women who had crossed the border using fake and expired visas. After following the legal procedures, they were subsequently repatriated to Afghanistan.

Those who attempted to illegally cross the border include Kulsoom Rashedi Passport No PO 5565752, Bahirullah PP No PO 2253861, Lina Zaheer PP No 0061959, Hamida Mashal PO 02028269, Muhammad Ayab PO 5550450, Mursaleen Gulzad PO 1267211 (expired visa), Sabir Banday Safi PO 5556082, Tahir Shinwari PO 3810107, Khalid Shinwari PO 06932254, Gul Meena PO 5562846, Muhammad Ibrahim PO 0218484, Hamid Hashmi PO 3517440, Laila Bibi PO 4018038, Sakina Balaghi PO 434378 and Muhammad Mehdi Ibrahimi PO 3524511.

The Afghan citizens resorted to various lawful and unlawful means to enter Pakistan due to difficulties in obtaining legal visas. However, the FIA officials effectively prevented their illegal entry into Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the Pakistani government implemented a border management system and initiated a visa policy for Afghan citizens in June 2016, as part of its security measures.