Finance Minister says no plans to impose new taxes on agriculture, real estate sectors

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday assured that the coalition government — which has taken stern measures, increasing the burden on the masses — had no plans of imposing new taxes on agriculture and real estate sectors.

"I want to state categorically [...] that no new tax will be imposed on agriculture or real estate. We have endured much pain in meeting the IMF's conditions," Dar said on the floor of the National Assembly.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) board approved a $3 billion bailout programme for Pakistan, of which $1.2 billion was immediately disbursed, helping the South Asian nation's ailing economy to stabilise.

Media reports suggested that the IMF had asked the government for a plan to impose taxes on the real estate and agricultural sectors — to release the remaining amount.

Dar said the people related to the agriculture sector — for which the government expanded the loan volume from Rs1,800 to Rs2,250 billion in the budget — were concerned over the reports.

He added that all prior actions laid down by the lender had been completed, and the agreement with the IMF was done in a "transparent" manner.

"No further burden will be passed on to the people. All the commitments made with the IMF are on the finance ministry's website," he said.

The deal, which has already brought some relief to investors in the country's stocks, exchange rate and bonds, will unlock more external financing.

Longtime allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank in the last two days. China had rolled over $5 billion in loans in the last three months to save the country from default.