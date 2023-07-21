Galle Test Win

In uncharacteristic fashion, the Pakistan team managed to win the first test in Galle after chasing the remaining 83 runs on the final day in a little over an hour. The result means that Pakistan take a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka in this two-match series, and get them off to the ideal start in this new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. There were a lot of positives to take away from this performance, and the use of modern tactics also points towards an exciting future full of potential for this young and inexperienced squad.

This victory was the first test win for the team in exactly a year, the last also coming in Galle. What was interesting was the approach and intent on display throughout the game, but particularly in the last innings. Low totals can be tricky, especially when the pitch is offering purchase to the spinners, but despite losing three wickets, the total was chased down without fuss and little drama.

Those familiar with the team’s history would probably have had flashbacks of collapses in the final innings, but this result might force a rethink, as in both the innings there was a positive attacking intent which also translated into a higher scoring rate.

In addition to this newer and more modern approach to the format, there were other positives too. Shaheen’s return after a year and a five-wicket haul in the test is an extremely encouraging sign, and will do wonders for his confidence in the upcoming packed schedule of games. It was also good to see younger batsmen stand up and make a difference as the captain and veterans failed to post big scores, and Saud Shakeel has further cemented his place as a key member of the middle order after his unbeaten 208 in the first innings. This win should serve as a great morale booster for the team, and is an auspicious start for the new management team as well. The hope is that the same intent and positive attitude carries over into the next test in Colombo.