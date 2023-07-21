Friday, July 21, 2023
Gold rates decrease Rs5,300 per tola

Agencies
July 21, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs5,300 and was sold at Rs221,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs226,400 the previous day.  The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,544 to Rs189,558 from Rs194,102 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs173,761 from Rs177,926, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The price of per tola silver and 10-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2,900 and Rs2,485.28, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $05 to $1,978 from $1973, the association reported.

Agencies

Business

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

