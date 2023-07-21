Google is building an AI tool for journalists

LOS VEGAS - Google is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool for news publishers that can generate article text and headlines, the company said, highlighting how the technology may soon transform the journalism industry. The tech giant said in a statement that it is looking to partner with news outlets on the AI tool’s use in newsrooms. “Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity,” a Google spokesperson said, “just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs.” The effort was first reported by The New York Times, which said the project is referred to internally as “Genesis” and has been pitched to The Times, The Washington Post and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal. Google’s statement did not name those media companies but said the company is particularly focusing on “smaller publishers.” It added that the project is not aimed at replacing journalists nor their “essential role … in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles.”