Jafal wins 6th PFF Jinnah Development Tour Golf Match

LAHORE-The 6th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Match concluded at the picturesque Piffers Golf Course in Abbottabad. One standout performer who captured everyone’s attention was Jafal Hussain from PTV. Throughout the final day’s 18 holes, he exhibited a level of determination that made it seem like his life depended on every shot. His excellence on and around the greens led to an outstanding gross score of 63, eight strokes under par, boosted by an impressive nine birdies.

Jafal’s exceptional golfing abilities enabled him to climb from 14th place at the start of the final round to claim the title when the match concluded. His employers, PTV, can surely take pride in honoring him for this momentous achievement. Azmat Khan of Peshawar secured the second position with scores of 74, 71, and 67, totaling 212. The third position went to M. Afzal of Okara, whose scores of 72, 70, and 72 added up to a match aggregate of 214.

The tournament also saw commendable performances from M. Asif Khan (Peshawar) with a score of 215, Yasir Rasheed (Margalla) and Kamran Shafiq (Gymkhana) with an aggregate of 215 and M. Arif (Peshawar), Waqar ul Hassan (Rawalpindi), M. Asif (Raya), and M. Azam (Quetta) all with an aggregate of 216. Akber Mehroz (Gymkhana) secured a total score of 217.

Credit goes to Malik Kamran, the Tournament Director, and the entire team at Piffers Golf Club, Abbottabad, for organizing a superb championship that showcased the best talents in the world of golf.