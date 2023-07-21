KP petrol pump dealers to shut down operations in protest

Peshawar - On the call of the central association, petrol pump owners and dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced a strike across the province from Saturday (tomorrow) until their demands are met.

During a news conference at the press club on Thursday, the office bearers of the Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers’ Association (SPCDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter stated that despite negotiations with the authorities at both central and provincial levels, they were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement.

Engr Maqsood Anwar, an office bearer of SPCDA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, declared that in response to the association’s decision, they have decided to proceed with the strike on Saturday (July 22). He demanded that the profit margin should be calculated as a percentage rather than a fixed policy. Additionally, he urged strict action against the sale of Iranian petroleum products at various unregistered points and shops, which has negatively impacted the sales of regular petrol pumps.

Engr Maqsood Anwar, accompanied by the association’s secretary- general Rab Nawaz and others, emphasized their preference for resolving the issues through negotiations to avoid inconveniences faced by the public during the strike. They highlighted that the profit margin on petroleum products was fixed at 5 per cent in 1999; however, with the increase in petroleum prices, the margin was converted into a fixed charge, leading to recurring disputes between authorities and owners and dealers.

Furthermore, Anwar stated that despite the rise in petroleum product prices, the profit margin has remained unchanged at Rs6 per litre since it was set by the previous government. This has made it difficult for them to run petrol pumps under the current profit margin, compelling them to take an aggressive step and go on strike across the province.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing prices of electricity, financial and administrative costs, and other expenses. He noted that the interest rate had risen sharply from single digits to 22 per cent. Additionally, petrol pump owners were burdened with multiple taxes from provincial and central governments.

During the press conference, the association’s secretary-general, Rab Nawaz, disclosed that all 550 petrol pumps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed on the protest day. He also highlighted that the petrol pump sector has generated approximately 1.2 million jobs across the country, including around 100,000 to 150,000 employment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.