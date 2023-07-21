Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower in most parts of country

Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:00 AM | July 21, 2023
National

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy-falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast  Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-five,Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.  

Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023