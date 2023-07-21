Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy-falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-five,Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.