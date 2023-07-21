MoU signed between Punjab police, SADA

LAHORE - An MoU has been signed between Punjab Police and the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) for modern treatment of hearing and speech impaired special children of Punjab Police employees. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments Dr Afzal Alam signed the MoU. The IG Punjab said that under the MoU, focal persons will be appointed for the treatment of special children affected by the hearing and speech of the police employees. The data of the affected children will be shared mutually so that practical measures can be taken for immediate treatment, he added. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments will provide free and discounted speech language therapy services to the special children of police employees. Police will organize a camp for free newborn hearing screening services at Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital. The IG Punjab added that the society will conduct free audiological testing of children under twelve years of age of police employees, the MoU between Punjab Police and the Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments is a milestone in the treatment of affected children, he added. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara and CEO (SADA) Air Commodore Retired Inamul Haq Raja and other officers were also present in the ceremony. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin.