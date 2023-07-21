National Assembly takes up vital bills in farewell session

ISLAMABAD - Removing the confusion about early culmination of the National Assembly, the Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly has clarified that the current 15th National Assembly will complete its tenure. The farewell session will continue till completion of the 15th National Assembly tenure.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah that the 15th National Assembly is going to complete its five-year tenure in a constitutional way,” NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf said while addressing the meeting here yesterday. The meeting also decided to execute important legislative business including passage of private members bills.

Later, the lawmakers passed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2022. These bills mainly aimed at restructuring the national flag carrier and ensuring compliance with the international standards. MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar said that the employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have some concerns over the legislation. He was of the view that some employees of the authority would be rendered jobless. The treasury benches also introduced the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and seven other bills in the House.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 would for the first time envisage amendments in nine sections of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002 while five more amendments have been added.

She said that the content about children, energy and economic issues have been added in the transmissions while the law would also provide that the Government would stop giving advertisements to a channel if salaries of employees are not paid for two months. She said that all the representative bodies of owners and employees of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), CPNE and PFUJ who were part of the joint action committee have given their inputs in the bill and mutual consultation between all the stakeholders.

She said that as per law solely the Pemra Chairman would not have powers to suspend a channel or stop programme of any particular anchorperson and the same decision would be taken by a three-member committee on receiving any complain. On a point of order, MNA from Balochistan Muhammad Aslam Bhootani claimed he was never in good books of the establishment but he got highest number of votes in the province. The house saw a thin presence of lawmakers on the first day of farewell session.