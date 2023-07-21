Nawab of Junagarh, Jhangir Khanji passes away

KARACHI-Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji breathed his last in a private hospital of Karachi on Thursday.

The deceased has left behind mother, widow and two children to mourn his death. On behalf of Government of Pakistan, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions has expressed deepest condolences on the death of Sahibzada Mohammad Jehangir Khanji. It is worth mentioning here that the grandfather of Nawab Jehangir Khanji, Nawab Mahabat Khan, as the Ruler of Junagadh State had signed instrument of accession to Pakistan on 15th September, 1947. Nawab Jehangir Khanji made tireless efforts and struggle to highlight the issue of Junagadh’s liberation from Indian occupation at all international forums.