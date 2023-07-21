Nepra extends KEL distribution licence for six months on provisional basis

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed renewal on provisional basis of six months in the term of distribution licence of K-Electric Limited (KEL), with the condition that the company shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of distribution and/or electric power supply services.

NEPRA had granted July 21, 2003 distribution licence to KEL for the term of 20 years which was expired on July 20, 2023, said NEPRA in its order on the provisional renewal in the distribution licence to K-Electric Limited. In terms of Regulation-13 of the NEPRA Licensing Regulations, KEL had submitted an application on December 1, 2022 for renewal/extension in the term of its Distribution Licence dated July 21, 2003. In this regard, it is pertinent to mention that the authority in terms of Section 20 and 25 of the NEPRA Act granted KEL the above Distribution Licence on an exclusive basis as stipulated in Article-7 of its Distribution Licence for providing distribution services, making sales of electric power, schemes and engaging in incidental activities in the Service Territory and Concessional Territory on a non-discriminatory basis. Further, the authority at the time of grant of licence had fixed the term of the same to 20 years which is expiring on July 20, 2023. The authority has already initiated the required regulatory process for renewal of the Distribution Licence as stipulated in the relevant Regulations. NEPRA has considered the matter in its regulatory meeting held on July 17, 2023 and decided in principle to hold a public hearing in the issue.

Further, the authority considers that completion of the above regulatory process will require 3- 6 months and it will be prudent allowing some interim relief to KEL to continue its operation. In the order, the regulator said that while the application of KEL for renewal in the term of its Distribution Licence is under process, in the public interest and to ensure uninterrupted supply of electric power to the consumers in the Service and Concessional Territories of KEL, the authority has decided to provisionally allow renewal in the term of Distribution Licence No 09/DL12003, dated July 21, 2003 of KEL for a period of six months from the original expiry i.e. July 20, 2023 or till the time the final determination of the authority in the matter is made whichever is earlier subject to the following conditions. KEL shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of Distribution and/or Electric Power Supply services and the authority shall reserve its right to issue other licences in its Service/Concessional Territories.

Similarly, the provisions of Article-7 of the distribution licence dated July 21, 2003 of KEL pertaining to the “Exclusivity”, will not be applicable anymore as Section-21 of the amended NEPRA Act does not allow the same. KEL will be obligated to allow Bulk Power Consumer to obtain the supply from any generation company as stipulated in Section-22 of the amended NEPRA Act. KEL will be obligated to allow use of its system to any third party for supplying/wheeling of electric power to any BPC in terms of Article-9 of its distribution licence.