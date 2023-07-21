Nepra okays Rs1.90 per unit hike in tariff for May

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) a hike of Rs1.9039 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2023.

The authority, after incorporating various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a national average uniform increase of Rs1.9039 per unit for XWDisocs, said NEPRA decision on the CPPA-G petition for monthly FCA. The increase in tariff will have an impact of approximately Rs22.6 billion on the XWDiscos consumers. However, with the application of 18 percent GST, the total burden on the consumers will be around Rs26.67 billion. The decision said that the hike shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers, XWDiscos shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2023 in the billing month of July 2023.

In a petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos said that for the month of May, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.8281 per unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs9.8817 per unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0536 per unit to consumers. In its decision, the regulator has observed that during May 2023, the System Operator had curtailed the drawl of energy from efficient power plants due to various reasons. Citing the reason for the deviation and its financial impact, the NEPRA said that one reason was Transmission Line outages (permanent fault) / HVDC Strategic table, which has an impact of Rs864.66 million. Other reasons were contractual obligations (take or pay) Rs46.96 million, transmission network Congestion / overloading Rs611.28 million, and due to transformational congestion / overloading, Rs99.20 million. The financial impact due to underutilisation of efficient plants was Rs48.82 million during the month.

The financial impact on account deviation from EMO total amount of Rs1,670.92 million, is provisionally withheld from the FCA claim for the month of May 2023, till the time NTDC provides complete justification to the satisfaction of the authority. Since the deduction is made by the authority due to deviation from EMO by NPCC, which is part of NTDC, therefore, the authority directs CPPA-G to pass on the impact of such deduction to NTDC. CPPA-G in its request has also included 34.559 GWh for the Net Metering units procured during May 2023. CPPA-G also claimed net negative amount of Rs366.53 million as previous adjustment in the FCA claim of May 2023.

According to NEPRA calculations, actual national average uniform Fuel Charge Component for May 2023 for XVTDISCOs Consumers was Rs9.7320 per unit, against the reference fuel charges of Rs7.8281 per unit and national average uniform fuel price variation for the month of May 2023 was Rs1.9039 per unit. In his additional note, Member Sindh Rafiq Ahmad Shaikh said despite the availability of dedicated and cost-effective gas, the utilisation factor of power plants at Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), including the recently commissioned Guddu 747 machine, remained disappointingly low at 29 percent.

The Guddu 747 steam turbine has been on forced outage since August 2022, resulting in the plant operating in an open cycle. This situation has had significant financial implications for both consumers and the national exchequer. In terms of RLNG power plants, the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant (QATPL) and the two power plants managed by the National Power Parks Management Company Limited at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki, stand out as the most efficient options in the Pakistan Power Sector, with efficiency levels surpassing 61 percent. During May 2023, the utilisation factors of QATPL recorded approximately 75.46 percent, HBS approximately 85.14 percent, and Baloki approximately 68.94 percent. It is important to note that these power plants have accumulated claims totaling Rs3.461 billion due to part-load operation during the mentioned month.

By fully utilising these power plants, not only can load-shedding be minimised, but part-load charges amounting to Rs3.461 billion can also be avoided. Another significant development is the completion of the dedicated transmission line from TCB-I to Matiari on May 9, 2023. However, the constraints in feeding transmission lines have resulted in the curtailment of approximately 55.68 GWh from economically viable Thar Coal projects. The persistent constraints in the transmission system and the failure of the relevant departments to address these issues have caused substantial financial losses amounting to billions of rupees. Additionally, there have been submissions from entities involved in facilitating the induction of Renewable Energy (RE) power plants. These complaints, raised at various forums including NEPRA, highlight concerns regarding delays which include delay in approval of RFPs. It is crucial to promptly investigate and resolve these issues.