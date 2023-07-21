Friday, July 21, 2023
No escape for PTI chairman even if Azam Khan retracts from his confession: Musadik
Agencies
July 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was guilty of ‘making public an official secret document’ as he exploited the ‘cipher’ for political point scoring. Addressing a press conference, he said the former prime minister would have no escape, even if his principal secretary Azam Khan retracted from his confessional statement on that count. The PTI chairman, he added in a sheer violation of the Official Secrets Act, waved the cipher in a public meeting in the Federal Capital and continued the practice across the country.

He persistently alleged that the United States had conspired against his government and later claimed that the cipher had been misplaced, Musadik said. Whether misplacing an official secret document was a trivial matter, he questioned. In accordance with the law, he said, the punishment for making a secret document public was 17 years imprisonment and for misplacing three years. He said the PTI chief had been claiming that his government was removed due to a US conspiracy, and at the same time was seeking help from Washington. He said the PTI chief had hired a lobbyist in the US who always conspired against the nuclear weapons of Pakistan.

