Over 7774 cops deployed during Muharram: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - As part of a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace during Muharram- ul-haram in the district, a total of 7774 police personnel have been deployed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani stated that stringent security measures have been put in place with strong coordination among relevant departments to observe the occasion with sanctity and religious zeal in a peaceful atmosphere.

The police are fully committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace by taking the law into their own hands. The Muharram security plan has been finalized, and 7774 security personnel will be assigned to various points to provide security to imambargahs and mourners during processions.

The district has been divided into four zones and eight sectors, each led by officers of SP and DSP rank, respectively. A total of 100 checkpoints have been set up, including at entry and exit points, to monitor the situation effectively. 194 small and big processions are scheduled to take place throughout the district until Ashura, accompanied by a total of 642 majlis.

Pillion riding will be prohibited from the 1st to 8th Muharram, while motorcycle driving will be completely banned on the 9th and 10th Muharram. The DPO urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and promptly report any suspicious elements found in their areas.