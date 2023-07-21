Pak Army to be deployed across country during Muharram

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday approved deployment of Army and paramilitary troops countrywide, in aid of civil power, to ensure peace and law and order during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The government has authorized deployment of Army troops and civil armed forces (CAFs) during Muharram in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and under Section 4 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior. The development comes at a time when there is an upsurge in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the last many months. The top brass of Pakistan Army in a recent Corps Commanders Conference has said that sanctuaries of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups in Afghanistan and liberty of action available to these terrorists were one of the major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan. The deployment has been made on the request of the home departments of all four provinces and GB and office of Chief Commissioner ICT following the consent of General Headquarters (GHQ)’s Directorate of Military Operations. The notification says that the exact number of troops/assets, date, and area of deployment of Army and CAFs will be worked out by the provincial governments, GB government and ICT administration in consultation with Directorate of Military Operation and paramilitary troops’ authorities. “The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” added the notification.