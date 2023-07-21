Pak forex reserves reach over $14.065b

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have jumped to $14.065 billion after receiving massive inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 14,065.3 million as of 14-Jul- 2023. As per the break-up of the forex reserves position, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $8.72 billion and foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.338 billion.

“During the week ended on 14-Jul-2023, SBP received $ 2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from IMF, and $ 1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates. Consequently, SBP reserves increased by $ 4,203 million to $ 8,727.2 million,” said SBP on Thursday.

After receiving massive much needed $4.2 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, Pakistan is expecting to receive more $4 billion from other sources in next few weeks. According to the official, the government is now expecting to receive more than four billion dollars in next few weeks from different sources. The government is expecting $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the ongoing month. The country might receive $300 million to $500 million of Geneva pledges for flood affected areas and $1 billion to $2 billion minimum from UAE commercial banks, which will not be rolled over during the last few months