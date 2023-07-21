Friday, July 21, 2023
Pak Navy gets two modern ships

Pak Navy gets two modern ships
MUHAMMAD SABIH
July 21, 2023
KARACHI  -   Pakistan Navy on Thursday inducted two newly constructed Type 054 A/P Frigates PNS SHAHJAHAN and TIPPU SULTAN into the national fleet. The induction ceremony of two newly constructed Type 54 A/P Frigates PNS SHAHJAHAN and TIPPU SULTAN was held here at Karachi. Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the ceremony as Chief Guest who was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on arrival at PN Dockyard, a Pakistan Navy news release said. The ships are fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors having capability to undertake naval operation under multi threat environment. The induction of ships in PN Fleet will significantly enhance the Combat Readiness of Pakistan Navy. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence of Pakistan and contribution towards promoting peace and stability in the region. The minister emphasised geo-strategic and geo-economic significance that necessitate a potent Naval Force to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country and induction of these modern naval ships would significantly strengthen the defence capabilities of Pakistan.

