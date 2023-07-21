Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to start ICC World Test C’ship 2023-25 on a winning note

GALLE-Babar Azam-led Pakistan team got off to a winning start in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets on day five of the first Test match at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

The win means Pakistan go one-up in the two-Test series against the hosts. The second and final Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo from 24 July. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 48 for three with 83 runs to win, Babar struck two boundaries in the first over of the morning to make his intentions clear. He went on to score two more boundaries before getting adjudged leg-before wicket to PrabathJayasuriya for 24 off 28 balls, hitting five fours.

At 79 for four, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was joined by Saud Shakeel, the double centurion from the first innings, and the pair knitted a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Saud fell to Ramesh Mendis in the 30th over of the innings. Saud hammered 30 runs off 38 balls with the help of six boundaries.

With five runs to victory, Pakistan lost Sarfaraz Ahmed for just 1 run, which he scored playing 10 balls. Salman Ali Agha then came to the crease and finished the match in style by hitting a huge six off the first ball he faced, helping the team win the first Test by four wickets. Imam returned unbeaten on 50 off 84 balls, smashing four fours and one six. For Sri Lanka, P Jayasuriya bagged four wickets in the second innings and ended up taking seven wickets in the match.

Saud Shakeel has been awarded the Player of the Match award. “I was just trying to build partnerships, be positive and look for runs,” he says. “We are skilled in how to play the sweep and reverse sweep shots, and we knew we needed to execute it well. I’m from Karachi and I’m used to playing a lot of spin there.”