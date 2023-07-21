Pakistan has all ingredients to increase IT exports: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has all the ingredients to increase its IT exports to the tune of 25 billion dollars in two to three years.

In a tweet on Monday, he said the National Seminar on untapping the IT potential of Pakistan, held under the banner of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), was the reflection of our collective resolve to make Pakistan an IT-hub.

The Prime Minister said the seminar, attended by all stakeholders from the public and private sectors, laid the groundwork for an IT revolution that the country so desperately needs.

He said investment in the Information Technology sector can fetch quick rewards and dividends and go a long way in addressing our unemployment problem.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that SIFC, which represents the whole-of-the-government approach, will ensure the provision of policy continuity and predictability in the IT, agriculture, mines and minerals and defence production sectors.

He said the governments may come and go, but the economic revival plan will be implemented with the same energy and passion.

He assured that the IT industry will have all the facilitation it needs to grow under a one-window arrangement.

The Prime Minister said it is now on the industry leaders to make most of the opportunity as he has full faith in their ability to rise to the occasion.