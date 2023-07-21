“I am a cemetery by the moon unblessed.”

–Charles Baudelaire

Pakistan hosts one of the world’s largest graveyards, Makli. Located in Sindh, the graveyard is home to millions of tombs of royals, Sufi saints and other members of the public and spans across eight kilometers. Countless brick and stone monuments can be seen, created in their own unique styles according to the architectural designs of the time. Walls and doors are adorned with motifs, carvings and tile-work. Some tombs are embossed with Quranic verses. Male graves have weaponry embossed and female graves are decorated with jewelllery and block printing embellishments. It is now also considered to be a holy place of worship as well, thanks to the Samma dynasty that created a mosque within the graveyard. The Makli graveyard is a property that is experiencing a significant threat from decay because of local climatic conditions and the failure of the communities or the authorities to preserve it. The UNESCO declared it to be a World Heritage Site but clearly, there is some degree of work that must be done to ensure that it remains intact in the future.