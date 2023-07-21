Friday, July 21, 2023
PC-1 for Lahore Ring Road’s Southern Loop-3 approved

Staff Reporter
July 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab government has decided to launch construction of the Lahore Ring Road’s Southern Loop-3 (SL-3) after a long delay as it has been approved by the federal government, official source told APP on Thursday. The project would be started soon since the cabinet has approved the Rs17.798 billion PC-I of the scheme paving way for the release of funds under the Annual Development Programme of the next fiscal year. The project is long awaited since it had been stuck in litigation since 2016 due to alleged intervention of real state businessmen. The scheme would now be completed by the government with its own financial capacity and resources, instead of executing it under the any Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. After approval of the project by the federal government, the Punjab government has been given a go-ahead for launching the construction work, the official said while seeking anonymity. It is pertinent to mention here that the SL-3 starts from Adda Plot here at Raiwind Road and ends at Maraka on Multan Road, passing through the Bahria Town. The SL-3 is 8km long including six-lane with dual carriageway having seven flyovers (bridges), two interchanges, four service road-bridges and three vehicular subways, the source informed.

Staff Reporter

