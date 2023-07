Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is monitoring the situation of flow of water round the clock.

According to Spokesperson of PDMA, flow of water in River Ravi, Jehlum, Chanab and Satluj is normal. It was informed that flow of water at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is also normal level.

The Spokesperson informed that low level flood is in Tarbela Kalabagh and Chasma in River Sindh.