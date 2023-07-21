Peace between Ukraine, Russia mutually beneficial: Pakistan

Bilawal says Islamabad will stay neutral on the conflict n Ukraine, Pakistan deny any agreement of military supplies n Ukrainian FM seeks Pak support.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that peace between Ukraine and Russia will be mutually beneficial adding Islamabad will make all efforts for peace while staying ‘neutral.’

The two countries denied any agreement with respect to the military supplies to Ukraine since the Ukraine-Russia war began.

Pakistan reiterated its neutral position on the conflict but vowed to boost cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba expressed their commitment to build stronger trade and economic relations.

These areas include trade, investment, agriculture, food security, defence cooperation, cultural exchanges, and people- to-people contacts.

The two foreign ministers witnessed agreements between Pakistan and Ukraine to expand cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

They also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its consequences on global food security following Russia's withdrawal.

Despite Pakistan's own economic challenges, they offered humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in solidarity with the country's ongoing situation.

Pakistan extended support to peaceful resolutions of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan did not had any agreement with Ukraine with respect to the military supplies to Ukraine since the war began.

“Since the war began, we have not concluded any agreement for defence supplies to Ukraine,” he maintained. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also clarified that there was no agreement between Pakistan and Ukraine regarding military supplies since the war began. He appreciated Pakistan’s support during food crisis in the past and highlighted opportunities for collaboration in digitalizing state services. The two FMs said Pakistan and Ukraine have agreed to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit including trade, investment, agriculture, food security, defense cooperation, cultural exchanges and people to people contacts. “In our meeting today, we agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagements to further strengthen the bilateral ties. We have also agreed to hold meetings of various institutional mechanisms in due course. We will continue to build on our conversation to add more substance to our relations,” said Bilawal. He also said building bilateral trade and economic ties was a priority area for Pakistan. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, on the occasion, said the both sides agreed to reinvigorate the bilateral mechanisms as both looked forward to holding the inaugural meeting of the Ukrainian and Pakistani Commission of the economic cooperation.

Pointing to an important issue of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Dmytro Kuleba said during the meeting he briefed the minister about the Russian withdrawal from this initiative on Monday and about its consequences for global food security. “We regret that it will be Ukraine and countries of Asia and Africa, who will suffer the most from Russia’s withdrawal”, he claimed adding that by doing so Russia significantly undermined global food security that would result in hike in global food prices. He said Ukraine considered Pakistan a good partner and it was ready to work in all areas especially in the area of food security.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine said since Ukrainian independence, the two countries had enjoyed excellent relationship.

“We were always standing next to you in term of food crisis.” He recalled that two years ago Ukraine felt pleasure to help Pakistan encountering the wheat shortage as the Ukrainian traders delivered more than one million tons of grain to Pakistan. He also thanked Pakistan for providing humanitarian aid in the time when Ukraine needed it at most and “we understand it was not easy decision in terms of domestic economic situation but this is what friends do, they help each other in time of greatest needs”.

He said during the meeting the both sides deliberated upon boosting trade, solving the existing problems such as that of Pakistani students who had studied in Ukraine before the war started. He said he also briefed Bilawal about the opportunities, Ukraine’s offered in the area of digitalization of state services to make government more convenient. FM Bilawal said it was in larger interest of Pakistan as well as the developed world that this grain deal should be restored.

“I will be reaching out to the United Nation Secretary General and to my counterparts in Turkey and Russia to discuss Pakistan’s concerns and our desire the black sea grain initiative to be restored”, he assured his Ukrainian counterpart,” he added. Bilawal said that during the meeting, the current Ukrainian situation was also discussed and he expressed Pakistan’s deep concern at the prevailing situation and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering. “In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and despite our own economic challenges, we have sent humanitarian assistance, he said adding that prolonged conflict brought immense hardship and suffering to the civilian populations.