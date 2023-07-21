Peshawar mayor vows uncompromising peace efforts during Muharram

Peshawar - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali emphasized that establishing durable peace and harmony remains the government’s top priority, and there will be no compromise on this matter.

During his visit to the Supreme Command Post on Thursday, Mayor Peshawar reviewed the arrangements made for ensuring foolproof security during Muharram- ul-Haram.

Present during the visit were Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahd, Capital Metropolitan Director General, Waqas Ali Shah, and Director East Zone, Rehman Khattak.

Accompanied by Focal Person Engineer Riaz Khan and others, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali inspected the Supreme Command Post established for Muharram Al Haram and received a detailed briefing at the control room.

Furthermore, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali visited Kohati Gate and other areas within the city to review the security measures taken for Muharram. He expressed his determination to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haram. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by our forces in their fight against criminal elements and called on the public to cooperate with the security forces.

Mayor Haji Zubair Ali emphasized the importance of effective communication and coordination among all law enforcement agencies and the utilization of all available resources to guarantee the peaceful conduct of Muharram. He issued directives for uniform security arrangements for Majalis, processions, and other programs of all schools of thought, including the Shiites.