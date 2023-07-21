Friday, July 21, 2023
PFF announces dates of final round of NCC 2023

STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the dates for the final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023. The tournament is set to kick off on Oct 21 and promises to captivate football fans until its conclusion on Nov 6. A total of 16 formidable teams have qualified for the final round, comprising 14 victorious teams and 2 deserving runners-up. Among the prestigious participants are KRL, Army, PAF, Navy, WSTC, Otto Crain, SA Farms, WAPDA, SA Gardens, HEC, PACA, NIMSO, Asia Ghee Mills, Railways, Police, and Masha United. The PFF has already dispatched invitations to all the participating teams to confirm their availability by Sep 10 while the draws and schedule for the matches will be announced in due course. 

