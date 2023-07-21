PIA restructuring crucial to overcome deficit: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday underscored the pressing need to restructure Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to tackle its staggering deficit which remained at Rs. 80 billion this year. Speaking here at National Assembly after moving the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2022, and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2022, he said both aimed at fulfilling international requirements and PIA services will be restored to various countries including the United States, Europe, and Britain. The primary focus of these bills is to ensure that the regulatory body and airport authority operate independently, thereby eliminating any concerns about layoffs within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). He warned that if immediate reforms are not adopted, this deficit may escalate further in the coming days. The minister adamantly rejected rumors of downsizing within the aviation department and clarified that no CAA employee will face unemployment due to the restructuring efforts.