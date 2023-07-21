Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pillion riding banned in Karachi, other Sindh cities

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, a ban has also been placed on public display of weapons and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday imposed Section 144 across the province during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram to maintain law and order situation. A notification was also issued by the department in this regard.

The notification outlines several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances. The use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited. To ensure the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, the authorities have also imposed a ban on people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023