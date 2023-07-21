Pillion riding banned in Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI-The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, a ban has also been placed on public display of weapons and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday imposed Section 144 across the province during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram to maintain law and order situation. A notification was also issued by the department in this regard.

The notification outlines several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances. The use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited. To ensure the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, the authorities have also imposed a ban on people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.