Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM phones President to inquire about health

PM phones President to inquire about health
Web Desk
3:17 PM | July 21, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned President Dr. Arif Alvi to inquire after his health.

He expressed best wishes for the President and prayed complete and early recovery of Dr. Arif Alvi. 

Besides, the Prime Minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji.

In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

The Prime Minister said Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanj, throughout his entire life, raised his voice against the illegal Indian occupation of Junagarh state.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023