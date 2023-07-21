PM phones President to inquire about health

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned President Dr. Arif Alvi to inquire after his health.

He expressed best wishes for the President and prayed complete and early recovery of Dr. Arif Alvi.

Besides, the Prime Minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji.

In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

The Prime Minister said Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanj, throughout his entire life, raised his voice against the illegal Indian occupation of Junagarh state.