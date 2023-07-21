PM says targets of $25b IT exports, $20b investment something doable

Shehbaz Sharif addresses IT seminar attended by COAS General Syed Asim Munir, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs n Calls investors his masters n Calls for negotiated settlement of Ukraine conflict.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that Pakistan is required to boost its IT exports to $25 billion and investment to $20 billion within a span of two to three years as the government had already devised a mechanism to ensure one-window operations to facilitate the investors.

“This is something doable. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise,” the prime minister said addressing an information technology (IT) seminar and launching ceremony of multiple IT-related projects.

He told the gathering of diplomats, IT experts, investors, entrepreneurs, professors and students that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would sit with them to discuss issues and find out solutions, and move forward like a corporate culture.

He said Pakistan is rich with immense youth potential having modern skills, particularly IT, but the export figure hovering around $2.5 billion did not jusfy it – owing to lack of support and archaic procedures.

Citing the example of a neighbouring country that had excelled in the IT field and its exports, the prime minister said Pakistan was also positioned to claim its space. Calling the investors his “masters”, he said the government would extend all-out facilities to them through the SIFC as he himself chaired the Apex Committee meeting and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir was also playing his full role. He said the SIFC would focus on boosting investment in agriculture, IT, mining and defence production. “This is seriously a one-window operation with the whole of government sitting there and extending facilities to potential investors without any delay. No delay will be tolerated at any cost,” he assured. The prime minister said that the Gulf States were willing to invest in Pakistan and the country would also benefit from their investment to generate revenue and enhance exports.

He urged all the stakeholders to march with unity and do everything in their capacity to change history as “we have expertise and energy to do the wonder”. He said the government would act as a partner and catalyst to provide all kinds of support to the investors. Mentioning the “wastage of energies” during the last four years of the previous government, the prime minister urged to move forward to change the landscape of history. BNP chief Akhtar Mengal calls on PM

Shehbaz Balochistan National Party Chairman and Member of the National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan as well as the law and order situation. The prime minister appreciated the BNP’s role in implementation of the government’s reforms agenda. He also thanked the BNP for its support to the government in every decision aimed at national development.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal, and PM’s Advisor Ahad Cheema attended the meeting. PM calls for negotiated, diplomatic settlement of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the significant adverse global impact of the Ukraine conflict on many economies, stressed the need for its negotiated and diplomatic settlement in line with the United Nations Charter.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is on a bilateral visit to Pakistan from July 20-21.

They recalled the warm and friendly relations between their countries ever since Ukraine gained its independence. The two sides resolved to enhance bilateral relations in diverse fields such as trade, investment, defence, education and culture as well as on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including the security situation in South Asia and Eurasia regions.

Foreign Minister Kuleba briefed the prime minister on the current situation in Ukraine, recalling that their countries had always enjoyed long-standing and cordial relations grounded in cooperation and friendship with the common objective to contribute towards global peace and regional stability.