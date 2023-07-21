PM to inaugurate first phase of Rashakai SEZ in Nowshera today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Nowshera on a day-long visit today (Friday). Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) First-Phase.

According to sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and some federal and provincial ministers will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

Sources said that the concerned authorities will brief to Prime Minister on the project.

Rashakai special economic zone is a project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will create more than seventy thousand direct and two hundred and fifty thousand indirect employment opportunities.

In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's vision of industrial development in the country, construction of Rashakai Special Economic Zone has been done on priority basis and its first phase stands completed.