ATC extends PTI chairman’s bail in six cases

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s bail in six different cases related to the May 9 cases.

The former premier was nominated in multiple cases including the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station.

The PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court after his bail ended and was granted an extension till August 8.

However, the decision on his bail was reserved in two cases including Zille Shah’s murder and rioting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 in three cases related to May 9 vandalism.

Additional Sessions Judge approved the bail after hearing arguments from Mr Qureshi’s lawyer in three cases including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

These cases are registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.