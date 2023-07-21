Friday, July 21, 2023
Qirat, Naat Khawani competition concludes

July 21, 2023
ABBOTTABAD   -   In adherence to the provincial government’s directives aimed at promoting religious harmony, the District Youth Office organized an annual ‘Hussan and Qirat Naat’ competition at the District Council Hall on Thursday.

The competition featured separate categories for men and women between the ages of 15 and 30.

In the men’s Naat category, Qazi Shahzeb Jadoon secured the first position, while Darin Gul Arooba achieved the first position in the women’s category. In the Qirat category, Hafiz Samiullah and Maria Liaqat secured the top positions for men and women, respectively. The Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan and District Youth Officer Talal Saleem awarded prizes and certificates to the successful participants, which included talented Qaris and Naat Khawans.

In the Naat category, Danish Fareed and Nayab Arif secured the second and third positions, respectively, while Muzammil Jalil and Amina Noor secured the second and third positions in the Qirat category. Students from various government and private schools, colleges, universities, and madrassas enthusiastically participated in the event.

The competition showcased participants’ proficiency in reciting Qirat from the Holy Quran and Naat in front of the esteemed judges.

