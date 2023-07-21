Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Raisani initiates reconciliation efforts for ceasefire between warring tribes

Staff Reporter
July 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Former Chief Minister Nawab Mohammad Aslam Raisani has initiated reconciliation efforts for the peaceful settlement of tribal tensions between two warring groups in the Wadh region of the province. According to the spokesperson of Sarawan House, two armed groups each led by an MNA and local tribal chief are at arms for the last couple of days, creating law and order in the Wadh area of Khuzdar. The spokesman said the former CM has made a telephonic contact with Balochistan National Party chief and member of National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and tribal leader Mir Shafiqur Rahman Mengal and demanded a cessation of hostilities from both sides to reduce the tension. He also contacted Sardar Asad Mengal, Member of the Balochistan Assembly Mir Muhammad Akbar Mengal, and former Federal Minister Mir Naseer Ahmed Mengal to bring the tense situation of Wadh back to normal.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023