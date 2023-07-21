Rangers conduct flag march ahead of Muharram

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted a flag march in different cities of the province including Karachi ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the para-military force had beefed up the security across the province for Muharram-ul-Haram. The flag march was conducted in Gulshan Iqbal Town, Landhi Town, Saddar Town, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Lyari Town, SITE Town, Gadap Town and other areas. During the flag march inspection of important Imam Bargahs and routes of the processions was also conducted. On the directives of Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas control rooms had been established at sensitive points. The Rangers had also been directed to monitor the Muharram processions. He also directed to deploy the Rangers personnel at the venues of Majalis and to carry out patrolling in their surroundings.

Police chalk out Muharram security plan in Larkana

District police Larkana has on Thursday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram in Larkana district. In its contingency plan the district police has taken stringent security measures for the observance of Muharram in Larkana.

According to the contingency plan, 3300 police officials and women personnel including police constables will also perform their duties for the coordinated security measures of 179 mourning processions and 181 Majlis in Larkana district in connection with Ashura Day.

Policemen and personnel of Shahbaz rangers would be deployed for security of the processions and majalis from 1st to 12th Muharram. According to the issued contingency plan, Larkana police officers and police personnel including Rangers officers and officials will also perform their duties on 09 highly sensitive congregations and mourning processions including 16 sensitive assemblies and mourning processions, while the officers and jawans of the Pak Army will also be on standby.

Modern binoculars, walkie-talkies and snipers equipped with modern weapons will be deployed on big buildings in the main mourning procession routes. Anti-riots reserve platoons will also be kept on standby inside Police Headquarters Larkana to deal with any untoward situation during Muharram. According to the instructions issued by the Government of Sindh, full implementation of the SOPs will be ensured. Furthermore, pillion riding , wall chalking display of arms and ammunition in public has been banned. Under Section 144 , the district administration has banned firebrand clerics belonging to various schools of thought from entering the district. According to the plan, sweeping and clearance of all routes and Imambargahs will be done by Special Branch and District Intelligence Branch (DIB).

All police officers will be in touch with other law enforcement agencies and control room including CTD and Special Branch for advanced intelligence collection and sharing. Police and other law enforcement agencies will also involved volunteers from various associations for coordinated security of all Imambargahs and processions. All the volunteers have been trained in this regard. Body search and comprehensive search of those coming to all congregations, processions and Imambargahs will be ensured.

During Muharram, police patrolling will be increased, police pickets will be increased and search and combing operations will be conducted in suspicious places and areas.

Apart from this, walk-through gates, metal detectors including video recording, CCTV cameras, bomb disposal squad traffic matters have been completed. SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan Sahib has issued instructions to all the DSPs and SHOs to ensure mutual cooperation with the district administration, administrators of Imambargahs, peace committee members, scholars and religious figures. All police officers and youths will follow the issued orders with full responsibility, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.A joint control room was also established with the district administration to monitor all matters. SSP Larkana said that all out efforts would be made to ensure complete law and order in the district during the holy month Muharram.