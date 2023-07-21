Result-oriented steps to control drug addiction in educational institutes

PESHAWAR - The rising incidents of drug addiction in educational institutions have become a major concern for civil society members, prompting the need for effective measures to combat this menace. People view the presence of drugs in schools as a potential source of numerous social problems. Sajid Khan, a drug addict from Nowshera, revealed how depression, family abandonment, and unemployment pushed him into substance abuse. Dr Khalid Mufti, a former Principal of Khyber Medical College, emphasized that socio economic imbalances and unemployment were the root causes of depression and anxiety, leading vulnerable students towards drug use.

To address this issue, Dr Mufti stressed the importance of adopting a pragmatic and result-oriented strategy that raises awareness about the harmful effects of drug addiction and tackles its underlying causes.

He runs a rehabilitation centre for drug-affected individuals, emphasizing the significance of accepting these individuals back into society to provide hope and dignity.

The KP Government initiated the ‘Drugs free Peshawar campaign,’ focusing on rehabilitating drug victims, including college and university students. To strengthen these efforts, Haji Ibad-ur-Rehman Advocate emphasized holding smugglers accountable for bringing drugs into educational institutions.

Ehsanullah Shah, an educationist, proposed implementing anti- drug education in higher education institutions and establishing drug awareness clubs to engage students in healthy activities. By combining these approaches, society aims to mitigate the impact of drug addiction on educational institutions and the well-being of the younger generation.